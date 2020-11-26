Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITGR. Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.

NYSE ITGR opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. Integer has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $235.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.35 million. Integer had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Integer will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

