Integer (NYSE:ITGR) Upgraded to “B” by TheStreet

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) was upgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on ITGR. Argus lowered shares of Integer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Integer from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Integer has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.33.
NYSE ITGR opened at $72.42 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.88. Integer has a 52-week low of $46.01 and a 52-week high of $99.95.
In other Integer news, CEO Joseph W. Dziedzic bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $58.12 per share, for a total transaction of $290,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,793 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,569.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Integer by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Integer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Integer by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Integer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.66% of the company’s stock.
About Integer
Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.
