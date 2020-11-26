Insider Selling: Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) insider Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $732,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Adam Christopher Ellis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 5,000 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

On Monday, September 14th, Adam Christopher Ellis sold 2,772 shares of Zumiez stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $83,160.00.

ZUMZ stock opened at $36.79 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $936.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.55. Zumiez Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $38.39.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.34 million. Zumiez had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 6.25%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 7th. TheStreet raised Zumiez from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. B. Riley raised their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Zumiez from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Zumiez from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.86.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Zumiez in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,109,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Zumiez by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 736,629 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,758,000 after purchasing an additional 75,110 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Zumiez by 5.5% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,283 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Zumiez during the second quarter worth $347,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez by 30.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,041,359 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,512,000 after purchasing an additional 245,855 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of February 29, 2020, the company operated 718 stores, including 607 stores in the United States, 52 stores in Canada, 48 stores in Europe, and 11 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

