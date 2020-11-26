Insider Selling: TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Sells $623,755.90 in Stock

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) Director Daniel G. Weiss sold 15,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $623,755.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,378,683.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Daniel G. Weiss also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 50,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.05, for a total transaction of $1,952,500.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 27,234 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $1,144,917.36.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Daniel G. Weiss sold 25,000 shares of TPI Composites stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $776,250.00.

On Friday, August 28th, Daniel G. Weiss sold 30,500 shares of TPI Composites stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $956,480.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $40.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.66. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $474.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.03 million. TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 7.79% and a negative net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of TPI Composites by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,573,477 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,772,000 after purchasing an additional 62,385 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 20.4% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,623,000 after acquiring an additional 156,825 shares during the last quarter. Portsea Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in TPI Composites during the third quarter valued at $20,153,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TPI Composites by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 679,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,888,000 after acquiring an additional 16,208 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of TPI Composites by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 660,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,763,000 after acquiring an additional 56,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

TPIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective (up from $30.00) on shares of TPI Composites in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on TPI Composites from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.82.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India.

