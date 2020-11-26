Insider Selling: The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Insider Sells $311,094.00 in Stock

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Steven Broz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 20th, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $317,414.64.

On Wednesday, September 23rd, Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.44, for a total value of $310,896.48.

NYSE PGR opened at $89.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.02. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.18 and a twelve month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. Research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PGR shares. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on The Progressive from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 90.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,115,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $329,659,000 after buying an additional 1,959,785 shares in the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 159.5% in the third quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 2,564,350 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $242,767,000 after buying an additional 1,576,166 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 3.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after buying an additional 1,466,049 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after buying an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Abrams Bison Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the third quarter worth about $87,191,000. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

