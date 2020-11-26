Insider Selling: The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $35,300.00.

Shares of FLIC opened at $17.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.53. The First of Long Island Co. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $25.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $428.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.49.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,291,530 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,104,000 after acquiring an additional 181,152 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in The First of Long Island by 9.6% during the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 490,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,268,000 after purchasing an additional 43,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in The First of Long Island by 4.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 403,604 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,595,000 after purchasing an additional 18,923 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 240,891 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,568,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in shares of The First of Long Island by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 168,303 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 19,235 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on FLIC shares. ValuEngine cut shares of The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on The First of Long Island from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised The First of Long Island from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

The First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

