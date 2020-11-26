Insider Selling: The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director Sells $55,000,000.00 in Stock

The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 5,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $55,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

John Kristofer Galashan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 9th, John Kristofer Galashan sold 100,000 shares of The Container Store Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $999,000.00.

TCS opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $461.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.28. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.88.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.40. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 1.26% and a net margin of 0.22%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,732 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 1,800.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $35,000. Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in The Container Store Group during the third quarter worth $65,000. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCS. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Container Store Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th.

The Container Store Group Company Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

