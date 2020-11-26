Insider Selling: STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Sells $396,671.66 in Stock

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) VP Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 4,774 shares of STAAR Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total transaction of $396,671.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 140,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,641,407.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 19th, Hans-Martin Blickensdoerfer sold 14,007 shares of STAAR Surgical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $1,148,994.21.

STAAR Surgical stock opened at $69.87 on Thursday. STAAR Surgical has a 52-week low of $23.20 and a 52-week high of $85.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.99 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 436.71 and a beta of 1.33.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. STAAR Surgical had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $47.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that STAAR Surgical will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of STAAR Surgical from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Friday, August 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of STAAR Surgical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of STAAR Surgical from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STAA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STAAR Surgical by 10.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,343,851 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $189,128,000 after acquiring an additional 313,007 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 158.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 468,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after purchasing an additional 286,807 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of STAAR Surgical in the third quarter valued at $13,808,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 216,729.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 240,681 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after purchasing an additional 240,570 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 68.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,200,000 after purchasing an additional 152,751 shares during the period. 90.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable collamer lenses (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

