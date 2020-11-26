Insider Selling: Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman Sells $7,485,240.00 in Stock

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 131,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $7,485,240.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 2,491,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,023,879. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

German Larrea Mota Velasco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 40,703 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.01, for a total transaction of $2,442,587.03.

On Monday, November 23rd, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 118,680 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.85, for a total transaction of $6,865,638.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 33,529 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.01, for a total transaction of $1,877,959.29.

On Tuesday, November 10th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 1,600 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $86,656.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 111,127 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $6,040,863.72.

On Thursday, November 5th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 55,828 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.36, for a total transaction of $3,034,810.08.

On Friday, October 30th, German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Southern Copper Co. has a 52 week low of $23.43 and a 52 week high of $60.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 104.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 100,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 319.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 58,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 44,638 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 55.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 388,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $15,442,000 after acquiring an additional 138,783 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 339.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 97,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 74,976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Southern Copper by 195.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,126,056 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,710,000 after acquiring an additional 744,818 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Southern Copper presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.57.

About Southern Copper

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

