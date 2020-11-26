Insider Selling: Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CFO Sells $170,273.98 in Stock

Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) CFO Kurt Adzema sold 5,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $170,273.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,340,214.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

SANM opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.11. Sanmina Co. has a 12-month low of $18.34 and a 12-month high of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 1.55%. Sanmina’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanmina Co. will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Earnest Partners LLC raised its position in Sanmina by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,719,275 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $127,656,000 after purchasing an additional 487,351 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 80.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,862,560 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $50,382,000 after purchasing an additional 829,325 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Sanmina by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 710,951 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $19,232,000 after purchasing an additional 134,031 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sanmina by 253.5% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 672,439 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $18,189,000 after purchasing an additional 482,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 114.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 612,136 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $16,558,000 after purchasing an additional 326,488 shares in the last quarter. 92.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SANM shares. TheStreet upgraded Sanmina from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price target on Sanmina from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, November 14th. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Sanmina from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Sanmina from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Sanmina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.50.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

