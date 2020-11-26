Insider Selling: Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Sells 1,527 Shares of Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $46,573.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,020,289.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Bealer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 20th, Jennifer Bealer sold 280 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $8,405.60.

Progyny stock opened at $34.71 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion and a PE ratio of -30.18. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.59 and a 12-month high of $36.50.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05. The firm had revenue of $98.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.54 million. Progyny had a negative net margin of 3.81% and a positive return on equity of 10.04%. The business’s revenue was up 61.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,520,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,041,000 after buying an additional 1,437,114 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Progyny during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,930,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Progyny by 163.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,093,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,220,000 after buying an additional 678,054 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Progyny by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,512,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,665,000 after buying an additional 617,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Progyny during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,109,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on PGNY shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Progyny presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

