Insider Selling: Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Sells 70,750 Shares of Stock

Perdoceo Education Co. (NASDAQ:PRDO) CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.40, for a total transaction of $806,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 842,499 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,604,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ PRDO opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.10. The company has a market cap of $788.49 million, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.77. Perdoceo Education Co. has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $19.85.

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $169.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.40 million. Perdoceo Education had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 24.90%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Perdoceo Education Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PRDO shares. TheStreet cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 31st. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Perdoceo Education in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Perdoceo Education from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRDO. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perdoceo Education by 13.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,134,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,788,000 after buying an additional 382,842 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 121.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 18,517 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 14.2% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 70,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Perdoceo Education by 52.9% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Perdoceo Education during the second quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

