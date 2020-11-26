Insider Selling: Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Sells $352,700.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) President Heath A. Fisher sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,324. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $66.36 on Thursday. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.21 and a twelve month high of $121.87. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.58 and a beta of 0.14.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $42.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.55 million. Palomar had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 28.80%. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

PLMR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Palomar in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Piper Sandler cut Palomar from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Palomar from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,024,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,234,000 after buying an additional 716,435 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,312,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,594,000 after buying an additional 315,266 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,281,000 after buying an additional 96,740 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 617,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,350,000 after buying an additional 35,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palomar by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 580,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,766,000 after buying an additional 106,972 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palomar Company Profile

Palomar Holdings, Inc provides specialty property insurance. It offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, specialty homeowners, commercial all-risk, Hawaii hurricane, residential flood, inland marine, assumed reinsurance, and real estate investor.

