Insider Selling: Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Sells $252,024.00 in Stock

Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $252,024.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,973,701.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:OMCL opened at $106.79 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.84. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.24 and a 52 week high of $108.50. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 94.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.29. Omnicell had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 5.42%. Analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMCL. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on Omnicell from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Benchmark increased their price target on Omnicell from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Omnicell from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Omnicell from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.57.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,097 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 40,081 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Omnicell by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,688,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $86,000. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Omnicell

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies worldwide. The company offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

