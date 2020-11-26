Insider Selling: NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) CEO Kurt Sievers sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.67, for a total transaction of $1,576,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,820,905.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

NXPI stock opened at $157.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a PE ratio of -297.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.51. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $58.41 and a 12-month high of $159.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The semiconductor provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 17.16%. On average, research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NXPI shares. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.59.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,680,984 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,208,283,000 after buying an additional 70,791 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 101.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,090,780 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $694,593,000 after buying an additional 3,070,819 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 495.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,060,110 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $691,095,000 after buying an additional 5,042,268 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,108,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $514,255,000 after buying an additional 248,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,288,464 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $375,015,000 after purchasing an additional 137,939 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors ; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as Near Field Communications, Ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; Radio Frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

