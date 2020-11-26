Insider Selling: Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director Sells C$33,840.00 in Stock

Morguard North American Residential REIT (TSE:MRG.UN) Director David King sold 300 shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.80, for a total value of C$33,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,466,316.80.

Morguard North American Residential REIT stock opened at C$16.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $637.02 million and a PE ratio of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.43, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$14.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.86. Morguard North American Residential REIT has a twelve month low of C$10.73 and a twelve month high of C$20.98.

MRG.UN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Morguard North American Residential REIT from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th.

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

