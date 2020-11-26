Insider Selling: Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Insider Sells $127,260.00 in Stock

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) insider Brian E. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.26, for a total transaction of $127,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,686,331.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of VAC opened at $131.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of -47.87 and a beta of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.36. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.10 and a fifty-two week high of $157.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.14). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a negative net margin of 2.94% and a positive return on equity of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $649.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VAC. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $145,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,978.6% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at $213,000. 87.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VAC. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $117.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $120.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $114.63.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton, Westin, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. The company operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

