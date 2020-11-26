Insider Selling: La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) CEO Sells $5,922,000.00 in Stock

La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) CEO Kurt L. Darrow sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.48, for a total value of $5,922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 550,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,746,255.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of LZB opened at $38.69 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.65. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.61 and a 12 month high of $42.69. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.24 and a beta of 1.20.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.32. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 4.07%. Equities analysts expect that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.96%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti raised La-Z-Boy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on La-Z-Boy from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. ValuEngine lowered La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LZB. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,297,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,112,000 after purchasing an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 69.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 596,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after buying an additional 244,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 321,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,851,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 338,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,108,000 after buying an additional 169,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP boosted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 308.7% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 155,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 117,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

