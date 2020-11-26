Insider Selling: Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Sells $99,873.00 in Stock

Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $99,873.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ralph Struzziero also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Kforce alerts:

On Wednesday, November 11th, Ralph Struzziero sold 1,987 shares of Kforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.73, for a total value of $82,917.51.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.76. Kforce Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.60 and a fifty-two week high of $42.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.15 million, a PE ratio of 17.36 and a beta of 1.48.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Kforce had a return on equity of 33.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kforce Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Kforce during the third quarter worth $349,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 13,933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 42,151 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

KFRC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. William Blair raised Kforce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kforce from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.