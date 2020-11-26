Insider Selling: Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Sells $55,848.66 in Stock

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Henry Yu sold 4,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.91, for a total value of $55,848.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of KNDI opened at $14.50 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $921.16 million, a P/E ratio of 103.57 and a beta of 2.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.17 and a 12 month high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. Kandi Technologies Group had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 5.88%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $171,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Kandi Technologies Group by 1,240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Kandi Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter worth $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes electric vehicle (EV) products and parts and off-road vehicles in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers off-road vehicles, including go-karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles for sale to distributors or consumers; and EV parts comprising battery packs, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioners, and other electric products, as well as electric scooters and electric self-balancing scooters.

