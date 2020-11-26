Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
INFN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25.
Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.
Infinera Company Profile
Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.
