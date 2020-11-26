Insider Selling: Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director Sells 95,000 Shares of Stock

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Director David F. Welch sold 95,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $761,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

INFN opened at $8.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Infinera Co. has a 12-month low of $3.68 and a 12-month high of $9.25.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.08. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 34.82% and a negative net margin of 22.76%. The company had revenue of $340.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Infinera Co. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Citigroup upped their target price on Infinera from $4.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Infinera in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Infinera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Infinera from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $10.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.98.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 2,688,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,560,000 after buying an additional 596,000 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 240,998 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 350.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 269,930 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,663,000 after buying an additional 210,022 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 63,810 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Infinera by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 97,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 39,870 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.83% of the company’s stock.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

