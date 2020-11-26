Insider Selling: II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Sells $1,554,500.00 in Stock

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.18, for a total transaction of $1,554,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 442,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,484,181.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of IIVI opened at $66.90 on Thursday. II-VI Incorporated has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $67.91. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -608.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day moving average of $46.46.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $728.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.86 million. II-VI had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a negative return on equity of 3.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that II-VI Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,203,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,427 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in II-VI by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,495,682 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $401,166,000 after acquiring an additional 41,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in II-VI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000. 97.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIVI. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $53.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of II-VI from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of II-VI from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.07.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

