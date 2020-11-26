Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Sells $285,979.96 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE:HVT opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $31.57.

Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. This is an increase from Haverty Furniture Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Haverty Furniture Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on HVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.

