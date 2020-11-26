Insider Selling: Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Sells $285,979.96 in Stock

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT) CEO Clarence H. Smith sold 10,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $285,979.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,963.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE:HVT opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.65. The company has a market capitalization of $510.12 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.69. Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $31.57.
Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Haverty Furniture Companies had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 6.19%. As a group, analysts expect that Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HVT. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 198.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,299 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies by 245.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Haverty Furniture Companies in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Haverty Furniture Companies by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have commented on HVT shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of Haverty Furniture Companies from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.
About Haverty Furniture Companies
Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, Serta, Stearns & Foster, Beautyrest Black, and Scott Living names, as well as private label Skye name.
