Insider Selling: Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) Major Shareholder Sells $11,977.24 in Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) major shareholder Gmt Capital Corp sold 54,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $11,977.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 72,243,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,893,581.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Gmt Capital Corp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 2,082,800 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.31, for a total value of $645,668.00.

On Tuesday, November 17th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 665,825 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.22, for a total value of $146,481.50.

On Friday, November 13th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 737,075 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $154,785.75.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 769,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.23, for a total value of $176,870.00.

On Monday, November 9th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 432,500 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $90,825.00.

On Thursday, November 5th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 196,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $37,240.00.

On Thursday, October 29th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 18,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.19, for a total value of $3,496.00.

On Tuesday, October 27th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 103,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.20, for a total value of $20,600.00.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

On Friday, October 16th, Gmt Capital Corp sold 500,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $105,000.00.

Shares of GTE opened at $0.31 on Thursday. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $1.38.

Gran Tierra Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:GTE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $53.14 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gran Tierra Energy during the third quarter worth $67,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 56.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 454,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 163,730 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,925,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 264,770 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 197.3% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 674,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 447,825 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in Gran Tierra Energy in the third quarter valued at about $28,000.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt upgraded Gran Tierra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $0.60 price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.03.

About Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 31.0 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

