Insider Selling: GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Sells 1,994 Shares of Stock

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNMK) VP Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total value of $26,260.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 248,445 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,020.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alan Baer Maderazo also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GenMark Diagnostics alerts:

On Thursday, November 19th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 1,310 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $18,143.50.

On Wednesday, October 7th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 69,749 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,046,235.00.

On Thursday, August 27th, Alan Baer Maderazo sold 891 shares of GenMark Diagnostics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total value of $11,672.10.

Shares of GNMK opened at $12.42 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day moving average of $13.50. The company has a market cap of $890.78 million, a PE ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 3.23. GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.36 and a 52-week high of $20.88.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.01. GenMark Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 16.95% and a negative return on equity of 39.36%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GNMK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of GenMark Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub upgraded GenMark Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on GenMark Diagnostics from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 361.6% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in GenMark Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in GenMark Diagnostics in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of GenMark Diagnostics by 33.3% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 96.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GenMark Diagnostics

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular panels based on its proprietary eSensor electrochemical detection technology. It provides ePlex instrument and respiratory pathogen panel, which integrates automated nucleic acid extraction and amplification with its eSensor technology to enable operators using ePlex system to place patient sample directly into its test cartridge and obtain results.

See Also: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for GenMark Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GenMark Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.