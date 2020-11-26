Insider Selling: Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Sells $278,536.05 in Stock

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) CEO Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 10,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $278,536.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 268,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,126,126.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Quiros Juan Jose Chacon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 729 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.34, for a total transaction of $19,201.86.

On Monday, November 23rd, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 4,577 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.38, for a total transaction of $120,741.26.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Quiros Juan Jose Chacon sold 17,930 shares of Establishment Labs stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.39, for a total transaction of $473,172.70.

Shares of ESTA opened at $26.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $621.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 6.64. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.56 and a fifty-two week high of $29.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.35.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.12. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 56.74% and a negative return on equity of 69.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 4,113 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $208,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Establishment Labs by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 11,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Establishment Labs during the 3rd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors own 54.82% of the company’s stock.

ESTA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Establishment Labs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.80.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under Motiva Implants brand name. It also provides Divina 3D surgical simulation systems to plastic surgeons for use in pre-surgical patient consultations and planning; and distributes Puregraft line of products for autologous adipose tissue harvesting and redistribution.

