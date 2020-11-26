Insider Selling: Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) CFO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $789,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 250,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,754,329.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

EMR stock opened at $78.26 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.52. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $37.75 and a 1-year high of $80.19.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.98% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

A number of analysts have commented on EMR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Emerson Electric from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Sunday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $242,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 39.1% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $92,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.88% of the company’s stock.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

