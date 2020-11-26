Insider Selling: Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Insider Sells 7,523 Shares of Stock

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 7,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $842,576.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $111.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.64. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.20 and a 1-year high of $112.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $92.30.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.24. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 18.52% and a net margin of 3.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar Tree from $104.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Dollar Tree from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,336,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,578,000 after purchasing an additional 390,504 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,360,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,364,000 after acquiring an additional 26,952 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 3,041,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,788,000 after acquiring an additional 102,600 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,720,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 181,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Dollar Tree by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,486,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,406,000 after acquiring an additional 148,427 shares in the last quarter. 76.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

