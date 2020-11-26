Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $13,652,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,068,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $145,000. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. now owns 86,270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,840,000 after buying an additional 16,150 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 138,764 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,393,000 after buying an additional 55,520 shares during the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 424,787 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,754,000 after buying an additional 30,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 453,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,718,000 after buying an additional 168,519 shares during the last quarter. 25.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

