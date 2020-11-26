Insider Selling: Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) COO Jeffrey W. Clarke sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total transaction of $13,652,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 484,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,068,215.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $69.35 on Thursday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.51 and a fifty-two week high of $71.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.09. The company has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76.
Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The technology company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.62. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 129.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DELL shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $75.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.30.
Dell Technologies Company Profile
Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and support IT hardware, software, and services solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.
Featured Article: Limitations to arbitrage trading
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.