Insider Selling: CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO Sells $1,793,281.25 in Stock

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) CEO George Kurtz sold 12,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.75, for a total transaction of $1,793,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

George Kurtz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 13th, George Kurtz sold 24,951 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $3,805,027.50.

On Friday, October 9th, George Kurtz sold 218,313 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.22, for a total transaction of $31,485,100.86.

On Monday, September 21st, George Kurtz sold 58,088 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.96, for a total transaction of $7,607,204.48.

On Wednesday, September 9th, George Kurtz sold 212,076 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.49, for a total transaction of $27,037,569.24.

On Tuesday, September 1st, George Kurtz sold 37,426 shares of CrowdStrike stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.78, for a total transaction of $4,670,016.28.

Shares of CrowdStrike stock opened at $149.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.70 and a beta of 1.12. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $31.95 and a one year high of $153.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $138.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.30.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $198.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.56 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 17.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.99%. CrowdStrike’s quarterly revenue was up 84.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub cut shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Truist upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 518.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,256,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,867,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434,623 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,136,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685,952 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 271.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,695,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $872,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,355,765 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 4,430,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251,420 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,242,000 after acquiring an additional 825,093 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection in the United States, Australia, Germany, India, Romania, and the United Kingdom. It offers 11 cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a software as a service subscription-based model that covers various security markets, such as endpoint security, security and IT operations, and threat intelligence to deliver comprehensive breach protection even against today's most sophisticated attacks.

