Insider Selling: Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) EVP Sells $45,150.00 in Stock

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) EVP Todd R. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.03, for a total value of $45,150.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $998,519.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

CNR opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $10.20.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 301,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 15,409 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 342,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 27,764 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Sidoti raised Cornerstone Building Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel construction markets in North America. The company operates through three segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows.

