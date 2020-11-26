Insider Selling: Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Sells $188,203.50 in Stock

Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 2,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.45, for a total transaction of $188,203.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,730,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of CRUS opened at $76.35 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.98 and its 200-day moving average is $66.47. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.04 and a fifty-two week high of $91.63.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.18 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 14.92%. Cirrus Logic’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 1.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 2.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 3.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $902,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 29.7% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic in the second quarter worth $25,000. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CRUS shares. Barclays raised shares of Cirrus Logic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. 140166 upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $78.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cirrus Logic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Cirrus Logic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.