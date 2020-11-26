Insider Selling: Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) Major Shareholder Sells $440,843.38 in Stock

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSSE) major shareholder Mvm Funds Llc sold 27,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total transaction of $440,843.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Mvm Funds Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment alerts:

On Tuesday, November 17th, Mvm Funds Llc sold 72,900 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.27, for a total transaction of $1,113,183.00.

On Thursday, November 12th, Mvm Funds Llc sold 78,223 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $1,200,723.05.

On Monday, November 2nd, Mvm Funds Llc sold 30,216 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total transaction of $462,606.96.

On Tuesday, September 1st, Mvm Funds Llc sold 12,147 shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total transaction of $201,154.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSSE opened at $16.13 on Thursday. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.66 and a 52-week high of $17.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.20. The company has a market capitalization of $204.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.19 and a beta of 1.68.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment (NASDAQ:CSSE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.02. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment had a negative net margin of 59.26% and a negative return on equity of 73.57%. The business had revenue of $19.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.56 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.09 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 16.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 10.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 7.5% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 30,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 20.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment by 41.7% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares in the last quarter. 13.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on CSSE. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 14th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, National Securities downgraded shares of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Company Profile

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc, a media company, engages in the production and distribution of video content in the United States and internationally. It distributes and exhibits video-on-demand (VOD) content directly to consumers through digital platforms, such as smartphones, tablets, gaming consoles, and the web through its owned and operated advertising-supported online VOD networks; distributes its and third-party owned content to end users in various digital platforms through its subscription-based VOD network; and operates a series of direct-to consumer advertising supported channels.

Featured Story: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.