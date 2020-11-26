Insider Selling: CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Sells 12,006 Shares of Stock

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $275,417.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,575,616.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Langley Steinert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 25th, Langley Steinert sold 18,656 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total transaction of $464,907.52.

On Friday, November 20th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $270,135.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.21, for a total transaction of $266,653.26.

On Friday, November 13th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.28, for a total transaction of $578,968.08.

On Wednesday, November 11th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.58, for a total transaction of $586,763.88.

On Friday, October 30th, Langley Steinert sold 13,493 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.24, for a total transaction of $273,098.32.

On Wednesday, October 28th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total transaction of $243,481.68.

On Monday, October 26th, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.78, for a total transaction of $249,484.68.

On Thursday, October 22nd, Langley Steinert sold 12,006 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $247,323.60.

On Tuesday, October 20th, Langley Steinert sold 25,986 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.46, for a total transaction of $557,659.56.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $24.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.53. CarGurus, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.25 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $147.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.93 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 11.75% and a return on equity of 24.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CARG. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, August 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CarGurus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.90.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 2.4% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 1.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 3.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 130,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CarGurus by 14.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

