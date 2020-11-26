Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $4,643,909.70 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 56,841 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.70, for a total value of $4,643,909.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,030.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

ASGN stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.61. ASGN Incorporated has a one year low of $29.04 and a one year high of $85.65.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.41 million. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. Equities research analysts predict that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ASGN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASGN currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.38.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of ASGN by 34.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in ASGN by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,222,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,518,000 after purchasing an additional 70,741 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of ASGN by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 834,993 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,677,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ASGN by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 655,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,725,000 after buying an additional 18,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of ASGN by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 568,294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,894,000 after buying an additional 5,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

About ASGN

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

