Insider Selling: ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Sells $1,698,731.92 in Stock

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) Director Edwin A. Sheridan sold 21,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.44, for a total transaction of $1,698,731.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,703.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

ASGN stock opened at $81.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. ASGN Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.04 and a 1-year high of $85.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 2.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.36 and its 200 day moving average is $67.61.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.16. ASGN had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $931.41 million. Research analysts anticipate that ASGN Incorporated will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on ASGN shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASGN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of ASGN from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of ASGN from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASGN. FMR LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,289,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346,977 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 880.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 210,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,919,000 after acquiring an additional 189,471 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in ASGN by 113.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 156,627 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in ASGN by 141.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 173,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,540,000 after acquiring an additional 101,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in ASGN by 1,121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,515,000 after acquiring an additional 89,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, and engineering professionals for contract, contract-to-hire, and permanent placement positions to Fortune 1000 and mid-market clients.

