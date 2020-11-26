Insider Selling: Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP Sells $137,356.00 in Stock

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) SVP David S. Demarco sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total value of $137,356.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $980,572.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:AROW opened at $30.91 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $478.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.63. Arrow Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $20.78 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.15. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 26.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Financial Co. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 1st. Arrow Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 8.2% in the third quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 53,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 29.6% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 36,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 8,297 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 55.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 735,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,859,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arrow Financial by 7.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Arrow Financial from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded Arrow Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Arrow Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Arrow Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Arrow Financial Company Profile

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

