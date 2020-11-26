Insider Selling: Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) Insider Sells $36,085.00 in Stock

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) insider Daniel Kerzner sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total transaction of $36,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,347,821.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

ALRM opened at $73.04 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.51. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.00 and a 12 month high of $79.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.19.

Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The software maker reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.18. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $158.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on ALRM. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alarm.com from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alarm.com by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,097,033 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $392,110,000 after purchasing an additional 219,566 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Alarm.com by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,665,265 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $302,356,000 after acquiring an additional 674,339 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Alarm.com by 32.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,966,558 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $163,902,000 after purchasing an additional 728,403 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alarm.com by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 1,784,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $115,677,000 after purchasing an additional 13,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in Alarm.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,681,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $92,903,000 after buying an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, video analytics, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous high definition recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

