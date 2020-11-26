Insider Buying: TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Major Shareholder Acquires $28,800.00 in Stock

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) major shareholder Lakeview Investment Group & Tr bought 5,000 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 887,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,112,616.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lakeview Investment Group & Tr also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 23rd, Lakeview Investment Group & Tr acquired 13,500 shares of TESSCO Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.87 per share, with a total value of $79,245.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TESS opened at $6.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.88 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.29. TESSCO Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $12.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.88 and a 200-day moving average of $5.81.

TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.31. TESSCO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 4.48%. Sell-side analysts expect that TESSCO Technologies Incorporated will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine raised TESSCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TESS. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 49.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,526 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,458 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $140,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of TESSCO Technologies during the third quarter worth about $142,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 11.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,926 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,063 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in TESSCO Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Institutional investors own 49.29% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers product and value chain solutions to support wireless systems in the United States. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems, as well as connector installation, custom jumper assembly, site kitting, and logistics integration services.

