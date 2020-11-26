Insider Buying: NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Buys $23,840.00 in Stock

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) CEO Najeeb Ghauri bought 8,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $23,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Najeeb Ghauri also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 24th, Najeeb Ghauri bought 10,000 shares of NetSol Technologies stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.98 per share, with a total value of $29,800.00.

NTWK opened at $3.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $36.08 million, a P/E ratio of 38.75 and a beta of 0.54. NetSol Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $4.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The software maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $13.58 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 1.27%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 60.0% in the second quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 7.5% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 55,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of NetSol Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetSol Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 9th.

About NetSol Technologies

NetSol Technologies, Inc designs, develops, markets, and exports software products to the automobile financing and leasing, banking, and financial services industries worldwide. The company offers NFS Ascent, a suite of financial applications for businesses in the finance and leasing industry. Its NFS Ascent constituent applications include Omni Point of Sale, a web-based application; Contract Management System (CMS), an application for managing and maintaining credit contracts; Wholesale Finance System (WFS), a system for automating and managing the lifecycle of wholesale finance; Dealer Auditor Access System, a web-based solution that could be used in conjunction with WFS or any third-party wholesale finance system; NFS Ascent On The Cloud, a cloud-version of NFS Ascent; and NFS Digital solutions covering Self Point of Sale, Mobile Account, Mobile Point of Sale, Mobile Dealer, Mobile Auditor, Mobile Collector, and Mobile Field Investigator.

