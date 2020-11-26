Insider Buying: Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Acquires $27,660.00 in Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $14.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.55. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a one year low of $9.08 and a one year high of $18.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a PE ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Raymond James restated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 93,802 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $7,747,000 after acquiring an additional 80,315 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. lifted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after purchasing an additional 333,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.