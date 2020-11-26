Insider Buying: Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CFO Buys 4,000 Shares of Stock

Eyenovia, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYEN) CFO John P. Gandolfo purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.40 per share, with a total value of $13,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EYEN opened at $3.45 on Thursday. Eyenovia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92. The stock has a market cap of $85.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a current ratio of 3.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.35.

Get Eyenovia alerts:

Eyenovia (NASDAQ:EYEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.05). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Eyenovia, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EYEN. Shone Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eyenovia by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eyenovia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on EYEN shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $7.00) on shares of Eyenovia in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eyenovia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital reduced their target price on Eyenovia from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eyenovia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

Eyenovia Company Profile

Eyenovia, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of ophthalmology products. The company offers a piezo-print technology to deliver micro-doses of micro-therapeutics for the eyes. Its products include MicroProst, MicroStat, MicroTears, and MicroPine.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Eyenovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eyenovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.