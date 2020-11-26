Insider Buying: Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) Insider Purchases A$73,084.09 in Stock

Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) (ASX:CMM) insider Mark Clark purchased 43,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.67 ($1.19) per share, with a total value of A$73,084.09 ($52,202.92).

Mark Clark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 5th, Mark Clark purchased 76,978 shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$130,400.73 ($93,143.38).

On Monday, November 2nd, Mark Clark bought 85,000 shares of Capricorn Metals Ltd (CMM.AX) stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.70 ($1.21) per share, with a total value of A$144,160.00 ($102,971.43).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.80.

Capricorn Metals Ltd engages in the mineral exploration and project evaluation business in Australia and Madagascar. It holds a 100% interest in the Karlawinda gold project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia. The company was formerly known as Malagasy Minerals Limited and changed its name to Capricorn Metals Limited in February 2016.

