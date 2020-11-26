Insider Buying: Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Buys $80,300.00 in Stock

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Director Robert E. Conway purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.03 per share, for a total transaction of $80,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ALPN opened at $9.06 on Thursday. Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.05 and a 1-year high of $15.00. The stock has a market cap of $215.66 million, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 606.16% and a negative return on equity of 80.38%. The company had revenue of $1.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alpine Immune Sciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $529,000. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 70.1% in the third quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 17,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,743,000. Finally, EcoR1 Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.62% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its lead programs include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ALPN-202, a programmed cell death protein ligand 1 (PD-L1)/cytotoxic T-lymphocyte associated protein 4 (CTLA-4) antagonist with PD-L1 dependent CD28 costimulation for the treatment of cancer.

