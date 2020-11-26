Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, November 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.069 per share on Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 27th.

Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:INO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$7.26 million during the quarter.

See Also: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovalis Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.