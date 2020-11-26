Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Shares Purchased by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,785,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,019,402 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.54% of Infosys worth $314,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INFY. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Infosys during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the second quarter worth $41,000. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Infosys by 877.6% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,861 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Infosys during the third quarter worth $110,000. 17.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:INFY opened at $15.10 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.23. The firm has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.87. Infosys Limited has a 12-month low of $6.76 and a 12-month high of $16.62.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 27.14%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INFY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 16th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Infosys from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.34.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

