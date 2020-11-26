IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) Announces GBX 3 Dividend

IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) (LON:IGR) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:IGR opened at GBX 580 ($7.58) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 451.26 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 488.85. The stock has a market cap of $402.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.31. IG Design Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 300 ($3.92) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 798 ($10.43). The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.58.

Get IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) alerts:

In other IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) news, insider Elaine Bond sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 572 ($7.47), for a total transaction of £85,800 ($112,098.25).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 790 ($10.32) price objective on shares of IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) in a report on Tuesday.

About IG Design Group plc (IGR.L)

IG Design Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes celebrations, craft and creative play, stationery, gifting, and not for sale consumable products. Its celebrations products include greetings cards, Christmas crackers, gift bags, partyware products, and gift wraps, as well as gift accessories, such as tags, strings, ribbons, and bows; and gifting products comprise frames, albums, diaries, and calendars, as well as food and non-food gifts.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IG Design Group plc (IGR.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.