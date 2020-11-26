iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

iClick Interactive Asia Group (NASDAQ:ICLK) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. iClick Interactive Asia Group had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%.

NASDAQ:ICLK opened at $7.24 on Thursday. iClick Interactive Asia Group has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $10.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.17 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.88.

ICLK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group from $7.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 24th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities initiated coverage on shares of iClick Interactive Asia Group in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. iClick Interactive Asia Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online marketing services in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It offers iAudience, an audience identification solution that allows marketers to search, identify, and customize their targeted audience to generate or enhance brand awareness; iAccess and iActivation, an audience engagement and activation solution tailored for brand awareness-driven and performance-driven campaigns; iExpress, the lite version of iAccess solution for small and medium-sized enterprises; iNsights, an online campaign results monitoring and measurement solution; and iExperience, a content creation solution.

