Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.72) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hyliion.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Hyliion stock opened at $24.19 on Friday. Hyliion has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $58.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.29.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

