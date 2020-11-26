Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) had its price target lifted by Raymond James from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HST has been the topic of several other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NYSE HST opened at $14.73 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day moving average is $11.47. The stock has a market cap of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.75 and a beta of 1.20. Host Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $18.90. The company has a quick ratio of 23.29, a current ratio of 23.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:HST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.84 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 84.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Joanne G. Hamilton sold 3,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total value of $45,870.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,858,710. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Brian G. Macnamara sold 17,527 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $225,397.22. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HST. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,363,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,023,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $193,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399,464 shares in the last quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 5,751.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 3,975,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,907,592 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 75.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,611,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,107,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,480,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233,390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 75 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,700 rooms.

