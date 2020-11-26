Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.48 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hormel Foods in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Hormel Foods’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.12 EPS.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.01). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 15.20%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on HRL. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hormel Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.86 and a 200-day moving average of $49.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.39. Hormel Foods has a twelve month low of $39.01 and a twelve month high of $52.97. The firm has a market cap of $25.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of -0.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. This is a positive change from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 53.45%.

In other news, Director Terrell K. Crews sold 11,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.86, for a total value of $619,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 100,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,219,086.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Lori J. Marco sold 41,714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.41, for a total transaction of $2,144,516.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 76,302 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,685.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock worth $6,121,365. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRL. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Hormel Foods by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 18,904 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 83,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,036,000 after acquiring an additional 40,043 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 90,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 22,168 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 213.9% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 177,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,555,000 after purchasing an additional 120,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.68% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

